BCS Moves to Improve Emergency Evacuations for Seniors and People with Disabilities

Congresswoman Teresita de Jesús Valentín has introduced a proposal aimed at strengthening emergency support for vulnerable populations in Baja California Sur. The initiative would create a State Registry for Priority Emergency Assistance, focused primarily on senior citizens and people with disabilities.

The registry is designed to provide authorities with advance information to improve response efforts during hurricanes, wildfires, floods and earthquakes. Officials would be able to identify residents who may need specialized assistance with evacuation or immediate emergency care.

Addressing Unequal Emergency Needs

Valentín said emergencies do not affect everyone equally.

“In an emergency, not everyone starts from the same conditions,” she said. “Some require wheelchairs, oxygen, medication, interpreters, accompaniment, special transportation or assistance leaving dangerous areas.”

Participation in the registry would be voluntary and based on informed consent. The proposal includes strict confidentiality measures, limiting the use of personal information exclusively to prevention, evacuation, assistance and emergency response efforts.

Implementation and Coordination Efforts

The initiative also calls for improvements to temporary shelters to ensure accessibility and adequate care for people with specific needs. In addition, Civil Protection authorities would conduct priority patrols to identify and assist residents at greater risk, including people with reduced mobility and those without support networks.

The proposal further seeks to strengthen coordination among state and municipal agencies, as well as community organizations involved in emergency response.

If approved, authorities would have 180 days to develop implementation guidelines. The measure has been referred to legislative committees for review.