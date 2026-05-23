46 Officers Dismissed in Baja California Sur Anti-Corruption Sweep

The Baja California Sur Public Security Secretariat confirmed that 46 police officers and prison employees have been dismissed over alleged corruption and failure to pass official background and trust evaluations.

The dismissals involve members of the State Police and personnel from the state penitentiary system as part of an ongoing internal oversight campaign aimed at rooting out misconduct within the region’s security institutions.

Public Security Secretary Luis Cancino said the officers were removed for corruption-related issues and for failing mandatory control and trust examinations.

“These are issues of corruption, and a lack of suitability identified through control and trust exams,” Cancino said. The anti-corruption purge is continuing. Cancino confirmed that at least six more individuals are currently under administrative investigation for possible misconduct.

“The directive is clear: no participation in, complicity with, or tolerance of corruption,” Cancinosaid. He added that citizen complaints, including allegations shared on social media, are enough to trigger an internal review and formal investigation.

Authorities said trust evaluations will continue on a permanent basis across the state. The screening process includes toxicology tests, socioeconomic studies, psychological evaluations, medical examinations, and polygraph tests designed to identify risks linked to corruption, substance abuse, or criminal associations.

Cancino noted that the state now operates its own State Control and Trust Center, allowing authorities to continuously monitor police officers and other security personnel.

“The message is clear. Anyone who does not comply with the law will not be allowed to wear the uniform in Baja California Sur,” he said.

Despite the dismissals and ongoing investigations, officials reported that citizen complaints against state police officers have declined significantly in recent months.

“I’m sure my colleagues understand how we work now, and reports of corruption have decreased considerably. We practically have none,” Cancino said.

He also denied reports of mass resignations tied to salary disputes within the state police force, explaining that wage increases have been implemented gradually since the beginning of the current administration. According to Cancino, staffing reductions are tied exclusively to disciplinary actions and institutional oversight measures.

The Public Security Secretariat said its priority remains building a clean, reliable, and corruption-free police force.

Official data released in February 2025 showed that approximately 95% of state police officers passed background checks and polygraph examinations.

Authorities maintain that the current purge is part of a broader strategy to restore public trust and strengthen accountability within Baja California Sur’s security forces.