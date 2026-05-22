Los Cabos Strengthens European Partnerships, Business Growth at IMEX Frankfurt

The Los Cabos Tourism Trust (FITURCA) participated in IMEX Frankfurt from May 19-21 with a delegation of 12 partner companies, including destination management companies (DMCs), hotels, experience providers and representatives from the hotel sector.

The delegation included DMCs Connect, In Cabo, Native Trails and Destination Mexico; hotels Fiesta Americana, Viceroy, Hyatt Ziva, Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, and Krystal Grand as well as experience companies Cactus and The Main Event. The Los Cabos Hotel Association also took part.

During the trade show, the delegation conducted 260 business meetings and delivered 11 group presentations, reaching 450 international event organizers. The activities generated 130 requests for proposals (RFPs) and new business leads for the destination.

A key highlight of the event was FITURCA’s collaboration with Condor Airlines, which featured a business-class cabin activation at the Los Cabos booth to promote the Frankfurt–Los Cabos (FRA-SJD) route. Los Cabos also participated as a key partner in the inaugural Maritz Global DMO Exchange, where industry leaders discussed trends and best practices aimed at strengthening the destination’s presence in the meetings and events sector.

The delegation also attended SITE Nite Europe, an event focused on the incentive travel market, helping strengthen relationships with clients and business partners in the segment.

As part of its institutional agenda, Los Cabos was represented at the Gaining Edge Think Tank during IMEX Frankfurt and took part as a guest destination at the IMEX Gala.

“Los Cabos’ participation in IMEX Frankfurt is part of a strategy focused on expanding the destination’s presence in international markets, particularly in Europe,” said Rodrigo Esponda, managing director of the Los Cabos Tourism Trust. “Promoting the Los Cabos-Frankfurt route and building alliances with industry partners contribute to strengthening connectivity and attracting events to the destination.”

FITURCA also took part in educational sessions organized by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), reinforcing its position within the global meetings and conventions industry. The sessions offered networking opportunities, facilitated the exchange of best practices and offered insight into trends and challenges shaping the industry’s future.

In sustainability efforts, the Los Cabos stand received the Better Stands Bronze Award, recognizing its use of reusable structures and operational efficiency in exhibition space design.

Additionally, Los Cabos hosted an activation event at City Beach during IMEX Frankfurt, featuring activities aimed at promoting the destination and strengthening air connectivity between San José del Cabo and Frankfurt.