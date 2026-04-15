No Airport Concession for Uber After Taxi Agreement

Despite reports of a recent agreement between Uber and taxi transportation companies earlier this month, the primary issue for visitors to Los Cabos, airport access for Uber pickups, staysunresolved.

Uber pickups are still strictly prohibited at Los Cabos International Airport in San José del Cabo. The airport runs as a federal zone where authorized taxis and transportation services keepexclusive rights to pick up passengers.

Following legal developments leading into March 2026, Uber obtained a judicial suspension (amparo) allowing its drivers to pick up and drop off passengers at more than 70 airports across Mexico without facing detention, fines, or vehicle impoundment. The ruling bars the National Guard and other federal authorities from stopping Uber drivers on airport grounds.

In addition, a federal court injunction issued in October 2025 prevents authorities from harassing drivers or seizing vehicles.

Despite these legal gains, traditional taxi unions continue to control access to the immediate arrivals area, and many private resorts restrict entry to Uber vehicles.

For travelers, the practical reality is still unchanged: those seeking lower fares must still leave the designated airport pickup zone and walk with their luggage to meet Uber drivers outside restricted areas. While progress has been made legally, on-the-ground conditions for passengers stay largely the same.