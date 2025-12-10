Major Parades for Three Days

Every year on December 12, Catholics across Mexico celebrate the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, honoring the Virgin Mary’s reported appearance to Juan Diego, an Indigenous man, on Tepeyac Hill near Mexico City in 1531. According to tradition, she left her image miraculously imprinted on his cloak as proof of her visit.

A basilica was later built on the site, becoming one of the most important pilgrimage destinations in the world. This year, more than 13 million pilgrims are expected to visit the modern Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City.

Across the country, towns and cities will hold processions in her honor, some lasting up to three days. Expect parades today, Thursday, and Friday, with several streets closed to allow pilgrims to reach their local churches.

In Cabo San Lucas, celebrations center around the main church located a block from Especialidades Hospital. In San José del Cabo, festivities take place at the downtown parish church.

The parades offer a vivid cultural experience and great photo opportunities as communities unite to honor Mexico’s most revered religious figure.