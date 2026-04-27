Baja California Sur Produces over 3,900 Tons of Strawberries During the Season

Baja California Sur produced more than 3,900 tons of strawberries during the 2025-2026 fall-winter growing season, with cultivation spanning 122 hectares across the state.

The State Secretariat of Fisheries, Aquaculture and Agricultural Development (SEPADA) reported that from October through January, 12 hectares were planted using conventional methods in the community of El Pescadero, in the municipality of La Paz, while 110 hectares were cultivated in Vizcaíno, in the municipality of Mulegé.

Officials said Vizcaíno is home to one company, El Sol, El Cultivo y La Tierra S.A. de C.V., which farms strawberries on 110 hectares. In La Paz, eight companies and small producers grow the crop on plots ranging from half a hectare to five hectares.

Total production for the season reached 3,912 tons, with an average yield of 32 tons per hectare. The crop generated an estimated production value of $7 million, including $700,000 from La Paz and $6 million from the Vizcaíno area, with the rest attributed to independent small-scale growers.

SEPADA said the average farm-gate price currently stands at $1.73 per kilogram, depending on market supply and demand.

Strawberry cultivation also generated significant employment, averaging about 160 workers per hectare and creating an estimated 19,520 jobs during the season.

Daily wages averaged $26, resulting in approximately $510,000 in total earnings for workers.

Authorities said strawberries grown in Baja California Sur are sold in local, national and U.S. markets. The region is also recognized for producing high-quality organic berry exports.