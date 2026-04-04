Baja California Sur to Compete in Six Categories for “Best of Mexico 2026”

Baja California Sur has been nominated in six categories in the 2026 edition of the “Best of Mexico” awards, a competition that recognizes the country’s top tourist attractions. The event marks its eighth year and includes 12 categories highlighting destinations, experiences and events across Mexico.

The state’s nominations span beaches, Pueblos Mágicos, nature experiences, luxury tourism and internationally recognized sporting events.

Playa Cerritos is nominated in the Best Beach to Discover category, while Todos Santos is competing for Best Pueblo Mágico for Wedding Celebrations, reinforcing its reputation as one of Baja California Sur’s most iconic destinations.

In the luxury tourism segment, Loreto is nominated for Best Luxury and Wellness Experience, a category that recognizes destinations offering relaxation, exclusive services and close contact with nature.

Guerrero Negro is also in the running for Best Hidden Gem Destination, a category that highlights places with significant natural and cultural value that remain relatively undiscovered.

The state also earned nominations for two signature experiences: whale watching and visiting the Arch of Cabo San Lucas, both competing in the Best Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience category.

In sports tourism, the Baja 1000 race was nominated for Best Sporting Event to Enjoy in a Stunning Setting, recognized for its long history and its economic and cultural impact on the region.

According to the State Tourism and Economy Secretariat, public participation plays a key role in determining the winners. Voting is open through the competition’s official website, www.lomejormexico.com.

The “Best of Mexico” awards have become a benchmark in the national tourism sector, highlighting destinations, experiences and events that reflect the country’s diversity.

Winners will be announced on April 29 at 6 p.m. during Tianguis Turístico México, one of the most important tourism industry events in the country and internationally.

The ceremony will take place at Forum Imperial in Acapulco, where tourism officials, industry representatives and service providers will gather to learn the results.

With these nominations, Baja California Sur strengthens its presence in the national tourism competition, showcasing attractions that combine nature, culture, sports and wellness.