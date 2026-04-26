Toll Road Fare Increase

Toll road rates on the Los Cabos corridor have increased 4.7% following the annual update by Caminos y Puentes Federales (CAPUFE), the federal agency that oversees the country’s highway network.

The increase affects the only toll road in Baja California Sur and is part of a nationwide rate review. CAPUFE said the additional revenue will be used for maintenance, operations and infrastructure improvements.

According to official information, the average authorized increase of 4.7% was based on fares that had been in effect since January 2025. The new rates took effect Monday, April 13, affecting different types of vehicles that use the highway.

For passenger vehicles, fares now vary by route. The trip from San José del Cabo to Los Cabos International Airport increased from 49 to 51 pesos, while travel between San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas rose from 89 to 93 pesos. The shorter stretch from the airport to Cabo San Lucas went from 113 to 118 pesos, one of the largest increases.

Even with the adjustment, the higher fares amount to only a few pesos, or roughly a few cents in U.S. currency.