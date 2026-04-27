Los Cabos Mayor Returns from Productive Meetings in Mexico City

Los Cabos Mayor Christian Agúndez returned from a political tour in Mexico City aimed at advancing projects to improve the municipality’s drinking water supply and hydraulic infrastructure. One immediate result was the acquisition of eight tanker trucks that will be added to the municipal fleet to provide free water deliveries to neighborhoods affected by shortages.

Agúndez held key meetings with executives from the National Bank for Public Works and Services (Banobras) and the National Water Commission (Conagua). Officials reviewed financing options as well as the technical and administrative requirements needed to move forward with projects considered priorities for Los Cabos.

Among the main proposals discussed was Desalination Plant II, a project designed to expand the municipality’s drinking water capacity. The mayor said talks with Banobras focused on evaluating financing strategies, while Conagua examined the technical requirements for development. Working groups also addressed the regularization of water concessions, review of flow measurements and more efficient use of existing wells.

Agúndez said efforts with federal agencies will continue to promote more projects involving land-use planning, housing and sanitary infrastructure, including the La Sonoreña II treatment plant. He expressed confidence in the outcome of the meetings, saying the water situation “is going to improve very positively” for families in Los Cabos.

While residents have heard similar promises before, the latest announcements are seen as an encouraging sign for a region that has long struggled with water shortages. Rapid population growth has intensified the problem, with Los Cabos increasing from 238,487 residents in 2010 to an estimated 351,000 today.