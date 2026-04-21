Cabo San Lucas Ends High Cruise Season With 30% Growth

Cabo San Lucas has solidified its position as one of Mexico’s top cruise destinations, boosting tourism and the local economy through the steady arrival of international cruise lines.

Cruise ship arrivals in Mexico are off to a historic start in 2026, with 1.28 million passengers expected, being a 10.6% year-over-year increase and an economic impact of $111.7 million, according to the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur).

Within this context, Cabo San Lucas is still a main stop for cruise tourism, along with Cozumel, Mazatlán and Huatulco. Arturo Ganem, president of the Mexican Association of Tourist Cruises, said the high season has delivered strong results. “It has gone very well. We had already predicted that, given the new ships and their capacities, it was going to be an excellent season. Right now, compared to last season, it’s almost 30% more,” Ganem said.

However, he warned of significant challenges facing the industry, particularly due to global changes. “There are going to be very specific challenges, one of them being the cost of fuel. If it continues to rise, the challenge will be operating costs,” he said.

Rising fuel prices for the cruise industry are beginning to directly affect the operations of shipping companies worldwide.

One example is StarDream Cruises, which has implemented a daily fuel surcharge on Asian itinerary bookings made after March 20, 2026. The fee, ranging from $19 to $26 per person, has raised concerns among travelers that other companies may adopt similar measures, potentially altering cruise travel plans.