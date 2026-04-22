San Cristóbal Beach Receives Early Approval

The Los Cabos City Council unanimously approved the Punta Nayu Comprehensive Tourism Development Master Plan, a project covering more than 500 hectares (1,235 acres) that includes a guarantee of public access to San Cristóbal Beach.

As part of the approval, the developer must build, upgrade and expand beach access, including an 18-meter-wide avenue connecting the project to the federal maritime-terrestrial zone. Plans also call for a public beach facility with parking, pedestrian walkways, restrooms, showers, palapas and recreational areas aimed at ensuring public use and enjoyment.

Jesús Alvarado said the approval applies only to the land-use master plan. The developer must still obtain all required permits and authorizations from federal, state and municipal authorities before any phase of construction can begin. He noted that the Punta Nayu project spans approximately 558 hectares in the Santa Margarita area within Los Cabos and that each stage must follow all legal requirements.

The agreement requires that public beach access and the construction of the public beach facility be prioritized in the first phase of development. Public access to beaches, and disputes over restricted entry by developers, has long been a recurring issue in the rapidly growing tourism region of Baja California Sur.

Among the conditions is compliance with NOM-059-SEMARNAT, which protects wildlife, particularly sea turtles and dune ecosystems. The developer must implement prevention, mitigation and environmental management measures in coordination with relevant authorities.

Officials emphasized that approval of the master plan does not authorize construction to begin, as the project must still pass other regulatory reviews.