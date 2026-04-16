Rock-A-Thon Concert to Benefit Feeding Los Cabos Kids

Countdown Rock A Thon V 2026 DD days HH hours MM mins SS secs Hooray!

One of the nonprofit organizations in Los Cabos working to improve the lives of children in poverty, Feeding Los Cabos Kids, will once again host its annual rock music fundraiser. The Rock-A-Thon V concert is scheduled for Saturday, April 19, at The Roadhouse Latitude 22, located across the four-lane highway from Cabo Fitness, near Costco.

The event begins at 2 p.m., with tickets priced at 500 pesos ($25 USD), available at the door. Performers include Midnight Suns, Kids Monster and The Aztek Band.

Feeding Los Cabos Kids runs entirely through donations and volunteer support, with only one paid employee. The organization currently runs 14 kitchens in impoverished neighborhoods throughout the region.

Founded informally in 2002 by Donna Brnjic, the effort began with simple acts of kindness. Brnjic, who had worked as a nanny in Los Angeles, first arrived in Cabo that year and returned permanently in 2003. She began making ham sandwiches and distributing them to local children. Members of a nearby church soon learned of her work and offered their support.

Over the next several years, Brnjic helped set up kitchens in some of the area’s poorest communities. As the initiative grew, the need for formal structure became clear. With aid from Cabo Church, the group obtained nonprofit status under a U.S. 501(c)(3), allowing it to receive charitable donations.

To sustain its operations, the organization developed creative fundraising strategies. Ken Riggs, a former manager of more than 600 Love’s Truck Stops in the United States, initially volunteered by delivering food and collecting donations from local businesses, including fishermen and Cabo Bakery. He later took on a broader management role.

Riggs also helped launch public fundraising events, including the first concert at Cocina and Bar by Cabo Bakery, which drew 350 attendees. These events have since continued at Latitude 22.

“When we build kitchens, we also build on-site living quarters,” Riggs said. “The resident family manages the kitchen, plans meals, shops for groceries, recruits community volunteers and handles light maintenance. In return, we provide housing and food, pay all bills, supply equipment and manage major repairs.”

During peak season, Feeding Los Cabos Kids serves more than 20,000 meals per month, all funded and delivered through volunteer efforts by both residents and expatriates.