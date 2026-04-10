More than 100 Athletes from Baja California Sur Will Compete in Los Cabos Ironman

The Municipal Sports Institute granted 47 complimentary entries to local athletes weeks ahead of the Ironman 70.3 scheduled for April 26. Elton Olachea, director of the Los Cabos Municipal Sports Institute (INDEM), said more than 100 athletes from Baja California Sur.primarily from Los Cabos and La Paz, are expected to compete in the demanding triathlon, both individually and in teams.

Olachea said the region will be strongly represented by a mix of experienced competitors and first-time participants aiming to achieve personal goals.

“We’re nearing 100 athletes from Los Cabos who will be competing in the Ironman in individual disciplines. The days are ticking by, and we’ll keep working to invite more local athletes to participate,” Olachea said. He added that while 47 complimentary entries were distributed, some athletes had already paid registration fees before the benefit was announced.

Authorities said expectations are high for the international competition. Only about 20 percent of participants will be first-time triathletes, indicating a field with significant experience and competitive potential.

“I’m sure that among this group, some athletes will qualify for the Ironman World Championships. We have competitors with a very high level of skill. I wouldn’t dare predict how many will finish, but some are doing it as a personal life goal,” Olachea said.

The eighth edition of Ironman 70.3 is expected to draw between 1,500 and 1,700 triathletes from 45 countries. The course will take athletes through several parts of Los Cabos, beginning with a swim at Palmilla Beach, followed by a cycling segment through the streets of San José del Cabo, and concluding with a run.

Organizers estimate the event will generate at least 130 million pesos (about $7.2 million USD) in economic impact, a figure that could increase with the influx of visitors in the days leading up to the race. On average, each athlete travels with three companions, further boosting the local tourism industry.

The race includes a 1.9-kilometer (1.2-mile) swim, a 90-kilometer (56-mile) bike ride, and a 21.1-kilometer (13.1-mile) run. Professional competitors will vie for a total prize purse of $25,000.