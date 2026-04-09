Puerto Paraíso Shut Down Over Safety Risks

One of Cabo San Lucas’ busiest shopping spots just got an unwanted timeout.

Authorities in Los Cabos have suspended activities at Puerto Paraíso after inspectors found safety issues serious enough to warrant a preventive shutdown. According to the XV Ayuntamiento de Los Cabos, the decision came after a technical inspection involving Protección Civil and the Cabo San Lucas Fire Department, which reported structural deficiencies and problems with the property’s emergency protocols.

Officials said the goal is prevention, not punishment. Secretary General Alberto Rentería Santana said the municipality is putting public safety first in an area that sees heavy foot traffic from both locals and tourists. Fire Chief Juan Antonio Carbajal Figueroa added that the mall’s fire protection system is currently inoperative and that six incidents have already been recorded there this month, making the situation too risky to ignore.

The shutdown follows a tense stretch of emergency calls at the marina-side complex. On April 8, firefighters responded to a report of a possible gas leak inside the mall. While that leak could not be confirmed, an electrical explosion then occurred in a sidewalk utility register outside one of the main entrances, sending smoke into the area and raising fresh concerns about the building’s condition. Other reports tied to the property this year have included gas-related incidents and infrastructure failures.

Puerto Paraíso is not some sleepy strip mall nobody notices. The complex promotes itself as a major shopping and entertainment hub facing the Cabo San Lucas Marina, with retail, restaurants, and other attractions in one of the most visited parts of town. That location is exactly why officials appear eager to avoid taking chances.

For now, city officials say there will be no fines or administrative penalties. Instead, they plan to hold advisory sessions and informational talks with tenants so the property can meet the required regulations. Reopening will depend on full compliance with safety measures and certification of the mall’s emergency systems. In other words, Puerto Paraíso is closed until it can prove it is ready for the public again.