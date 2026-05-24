Los Cabos Ties Delivery of ‘Housing for Well-being’ Units to Overpass Completion

Los Cabos officials plan to deliver the first 94 units of the “Housing for Well-being” program immediately after completion of the Mujeres Libres Roundabout overpass, part of a broader 704-unit housing project in Cabo San Lucas.

Authorities aim to coordinate the housing handover with the opening of the new traffic infrastructure to highlight improvements in both housing and urban mobility. Officials also hope Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum will inaugurate both projects.

Mayor Christian Agúndez said, “We believe the housing project will move forward together with the Glorieta de las Mujeres Libres overpass in Baja California Sur. The roundabout is already 98 percent complete. Only minor details remain, such as landscaping and signage, and we hope the president will visit for the inauguration.”

In an interview with a local newspaper, Agúndez said the original plan called for the delivery of 94 homes from the 704 units currently under construction in Cabo San Lucas as part of the National Housing Plan.

“At first, 94 homes were to be delivered out of the total 704 currently being built,” he said. “The buildings are practically finished. On our end, we still had the connection to a pumping station pending, but that work is now underway.”

The homes are being built in the Brisas del Pacífico area of Cabo San Lucas on a 50,281-square-meter site.

The development, named Fraccionamiento Sierra Vista, will include 44 four-story apartment buildings with units ranging from 50 to 60 square meters. The project includes an average of 0.5 parking spaces per unit, while 38 percent of the total area will be designated as green space.