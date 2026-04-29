Cabo’s New Fire and Rescue Boat Has Arrived

Cabo San Lucas Fire Department’s new fireboat arrived recently at the central station after completing all regulations and requirements needed for operation at sea.

The vessel is expected to be transported to the Cabo San Lucas Marina in the coming days as it enters its next phase of service.

The arrival marks an important milestone for the safety of Cabo’s maritime community, made possible largely through the efforts of the Bisbee’s Offshore Fishing Tournament, which helped fund the project.

The boat is designed to respond to vessel fires in the bay and marina, as well as other emergencies at sea. The crimson-colored vessel was built in La Paz by the Maritime and Naval Bureau.

“It has already passed all corresponding maritime safety procedures with agencies such as the Port Captaincy and the Merchant Marine for the navigability of the vessel,” said Gerardo Tizón, head of communications for the Cabo San Lucas Firefighters and Rescuers Department.

Tizón added that the fireboat’s documents, including its seaman’s book and registration, comparable to a vehicle license plate, were authorized and delivered last week.

The new fireboat has been named AINA in honor of the wife of Bob Bisbee, a pioneer of sport fishing who brought the world-famous Bisbee’s Tournament to Los Cabos.