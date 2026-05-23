US and Canadian Tourism in Los Cabos Remains Stable

In response to inaccurate social media reports claiming declines in the Mexican, U.S., and Canadian tourism markets, FITURCA, the Los Cabos Tourism Trust, released official data showing the destination is still stable.

During the first quarter of 2026, Los Cabos International Airport recorded a moderate 2.5% decline in passenger traffic compared with the same period in 2025. The international market showed only a slight decrease of 0.7%, reinforcing Los Cabos’ position as a preferred destination for foreign travelers. The domestic market posted a 6.1% adjustment.

Despite the drop in arrivals, tourism’s economic impact on the community remained strong. In March 2026, tourism generated 14.6 billion pesos, a 2.8% increase from the same month a year earlier. FITURCA reported that 35% of that spending helped non-tourism sectors, including local businesses, bars, transportation, and healthcare services, indicating a broader distribution of revenue across the local economy.

Employment in the tourism sector also continued to grow. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the industry generated 47,093 jobs, up 7% from the previous year. Tourism-related income was 40.2% higher than the overall average in Baja California Sur, underscoring the sector’s importance to household well-being in the state.

Recent studies on community perceptions found that tourism continues to support residents’ economic stability, with most households able to meet basic expenses such as housing, food, and utilities without taking on debt.

Officials said Los Cabos continues to develop with the goal of strengthening its reputation not only as an international destination, but as a tourism model that improves quality of life for the local community.