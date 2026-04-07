Updates from the Municipality of La Paz

Municipal Arts Center Programs

The Municipal Arts Center continues to offer a diverse range of courses and workshops for children, youth, and adults. To accommodate different lifestyles, programs are available in both morning and afternoon schedules. Those interested in arts education can visit the center in person or contact staff at +52 612 128 1612 for specific enrollment details.

Urban Improvement: “Choyeros Medians” Program

The General Directorate of Municipal Public Services has launched maintenance work on the medians of Luis Donaldo Colosio Boulevard. Led by Director Carlos Gabriel Núñez Geraldo, the project involves removing degraded soil, reforesting with native species, and implementing a specialized irrigation schedule using “Purple Water” trucks. Following the completion of the Colosio section, crews will move to Forjadores Boulevard to continue the city’s landscape rehabilitation.

First Class of EMTs Graduates from La Paz Fire Department

The Heroic Fire Department of La Paz has graduated its first class of 12 Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs). Over a seven-month training period, the personnel mastered advanced skills in CPR, airway management, and gynecological-obstetric simulations. This certification, supported by the Baja Sur EMS & Fire association, ensures that every responding fire unit is now equipped with specialized life-saving personnel and tools, including newly donated automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

Security Coordination with Federal Authorities

Mayor Milena Quiroga Romero recently met with Mexico’s Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Omar García Harfuch, to review the progress of the national security strategy in La Paz. The meeting highlighted local advancements, including a 43% salary increase for police officers and the success of the “Impulso” program, which focuses on crime prevention through free neighborhood cultural and sports workshops.

Successful “Blue Wave” Beach Cleanup

On Sunday, March 22, the La Paz City Council joined the statewide “Blue Wave” movement with a massive cleanup at La Posada Beach. Organized by ZOFEMAT and the Environmental Directorate, the event brought together volunteers and local families to remove plastic waste. This initiative is part of a broader national strategy aiming for 100% plastic-free beaches by 2030.

10th Annual Recycling Collection Drive

The Department of the Environment held its 10th annual “More Than Recycling” event on Saturday, March 21. Residents successfully contributed a wide range of materials for proper disposal, including electronics, expired medications, vegetable oil, and traditional recyclables like glass and cardboard. The event continues the city’s effort to reduce landfill waste and protect the local ecosystem.

Road Safety and Sobriety Checkpoints

In an effort to reduce traffic accidents, the Directorate of Road Safety and Transportation conducted sobriety checkpoints over the past weekend near UABCS. Out of 453 drivers interviewed, 10 were found to be driving under the influence. These individuals were cited, and their vehicles impounded. The municipality maintains these checkpoints as a preventative measure to ensure public safety on the roads.

Binational Training for La Paz Firefighters

Firefighters from La Paz recently completed specialized training in firefighting and rescue techniques alongside experts from several U.S. fire departments. The training covered aerial ladder use, victim extraction, and rope rescue. In addition to the knowledge exchange, the department received a significant donation of equipment, including an electric hydraulic rescue spreader and advanced rescue ropes, strengthening the city’s disaster response capacity.

La Paz Opens Sixth “Abrapalabra” Children’s Library in Vista Hermosa

The Ayuntamiento de La Paz inaugurated a new “Abrapalabra” children’s library in the Vista Hermosa neighborhood, located next to the Community Development Center.

The facility is the sixth library established in coordination with the Abra Palabra association. The space is designed to promote reading and learning through activities such as storytelling, puppetry, and arts-based workshops.

The library will operate Monday through Friday in the afternoons, offering reading sessions, games, and educational activities for children. With this addition, similar libraries are now operating in Ampliación Navarro Rubio, El Piojillo, La Pasión, El Carrizal, Las Pocitas, and Vista Hermosa.