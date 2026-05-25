Water Trucks to Serve Neighborhoods Hit Hardest by Water Shortages

In response to ongoing drinking water shortages affecting dozens of families, particularly in Cabo San Lucas, Mayor Christian Agúndez announced that 20 water trucks will begin operatingin late May and early June to deliver free water to neighborhoods facing the most severe shortages.

Agúndez described the effort as an emergency measure aimed at addressing residents’ immediate needs while longer-term infrastructure projects continue.

The water distribution program will be coordinated with Mexico’s National Water Commission (Conagua) and supported by federal authorities. The mayor said the initiative was arranged through direct discussions with Conagua Director General Efraín Morales to strengthen water access in areas where service has been inconsistent.

At the same time, the City Council continues work on major water infrastructure projects, including two wastewater treatment plants, one in the Santa Rosa area and another in the Lagunitas neighborhood of Cabo San Lucas. Officials say the projects are intended to improve sanitation and promote more responsible water management.

Agúndez also said technical studies and exploration work are underway to identify new drinking water wells that could increase the municipality’s supply capacity. “We understand the frustration, concern and exhaustion of families,” Agúndez said. “This action does not solve the problem at its root, but it is essential so that no one is left without the most basic necessity while we continue working on structural solutions.”

He added that the measures are part of a broader strategy to address Los Cabos’ ongoing water crisis, with priority given to the communities most affected.

Residents, however, continue to demand permanent solutions.

“We want water service through the public network in the Tierra y Libertad neighborhood,” said Ana Maria Duque Santos. Residents in the Mesa 1 and Azteca neighborhoods voiced similar concerns.

“Regular drinking water supply solutions are urgently needed, not excuses to profit from everyone’s dire situation,” said Alex Garcia.

“There’s plenty of water. They’ve gotten used to doing shady business, then they complain about the blockades,” said Asencion Roque. “They owe us a lot. We’ve gone two months without water in Palmas Homex.”

Marco Nava, an industrial engineer in Cabo San Lucas, said residents need reliable service rather than depending on water deliveries.

“We need water through the network instead of constantly paying for water trucks,” Nava said.