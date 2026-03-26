Deep Clean at the Cabo San Lucas Marina

A clean marina reflects a shared vision for a healthier shoreline and a stronger tourism destination.

The Los Cabos Municipal Tourism Office, led by Ana Gabriela Navarro, organized the “Clean Marina, Everyone’s Image” campaign at the Cabo San Lucas Marina. The initiative aimed to bring together authorities, the tourism industry, and civil society to help maintain one of the destination’s most iconic locations.

The effort was coordinated through the Cabo San Lucas Delegation’s Tourism Promotion Office, headed by Gilda Badillo. The marina serves as a key gateway for both domestic and international visitors, making its upkeep essential to the image of Los Cabos.

During the cleanup, approximately 120 volunteers collected more than 2,000 pounds of waste, demonstrating the tourism sector’s commitment to maintaining a clean, organized, and welcoming environment.

Participating organizations included the Municipal Tourism Office, the Port Authority, ASIPONA (the federal agency that manages the Port of Cabo San Lucas), CONANP (National Commission of Natural Protected Areas), the Cabo San Lucas Delegation, SEMAR (Mexico’s Navy), the Cultural Pavilion, ZOFEMAT (Federal Maritime Terrestrial Zone authority), and SETUE (Baja California Sur’s state tourism and economic development department).

Local businesses in the marina, sailors, the Certified Guides Association, and the Huellas Verdes Association also participated, forming a strategic partnership in support of sustainable tourism.

Organizers say efforts like these not only improve the visitor experience but also foster a shared sense of responsibility among government agencies, private businesses, and the community to protect the region’s natural and tourism assets.