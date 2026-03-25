Holy Week Operation: Over 1,400 Personnel Deployed to Ensure Safe Holiday

More than 100,000 tourists are expected to visit the state during the Holy Week holiday period, prompting authorities to launch a large-scale security operation.

Authorities from all three levels of government have activated the Holy Week Operation, deploying more than 1,400 personnel from public security, civil protection, and rescue agencies across the state’s five municipalities to safeguard residents and visitors.

According to the state government, the operation began Monday, March 23, and will continue through April 5. Officers will maintain a permanent presence at major tourist destinations and along highways to assist travelers and respond to any incidents.

In addition to the personnel deployed, authorities will operate 186 patrol vehicles to monitor beaches, highways, and recreational areas across Baja California Sur and conduct preventive security operations.

State Governor Víctor Castro acknowledged the efforts of law enforcement and emergency personnel who remain on duty during the holiday period.

“As is often the case during holidays, while people take time to rest, travel, or spend time with their families, others are working to ensure public safety,” Castro said.

He also recognized the coordination among agencies, particularly the role of Civil Protection.“We want to thank Civil Protection and all those working together. When institutions coordinate, we are better able to serve the public,” he said.

The governor also called on residents and tourists to celebrate responsibly and respectfully.

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Economy (SETUE), Baja California Sur typically receives up to 140,000 national and international visitors during Holy Week, with the first seven days seeing the highest influx.

SETUE also noted that Spring Break—often coinciding with Holy Week—can bring up to 60,000 students, primarily from the United States, though the number varies each year.

Castro urged both residents and visitors to enjoy the holiday peacefully and avoid behavior that could compromise public safety, emphasizing that the goal is to ensure a safe and incident-free vacation period.