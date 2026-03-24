Little Girl with Incurable Disease Needs Help to Keep Living

At just four months old, Angela Georgina was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. Since then, she has required ongoing monthly treatment costing $4,540 USD.

Now five years old, Angela continues to battle the incurable disease, which affects her lungs, pancreas, and intestines. Her condition is linked to the F508 mutation, a hereditary and degenerative form of cystic fibrosis.

For years, her family has struggled with constant medical care, long-distance travel for treatment, and the high cost of medications that are not covered by the health system.

According to the Mayo Clinic, cystic fibrosis is an inherited disorder that causes thick, sticky mucus to build up in the body’s airways and digestive tract, primarily affecting the respiratory and digestive systems.

In Mexico, the disease affects approximately one in every 8,500 newborns, and an estimated 300 children are born with the condition each year.

Angela is among the small number of children who survive beyond early childhood with the disease. Without the digestive enzymes normally produced by the pancreas, her body struggles to absorb nutrients, often leading to malnutrition and difficulty gaining weight.

During her most recent medical consultation in Los Cabos, doctors confirmed that Angela is severely malnourished. Specialists warned that if she does not gain weight, she may need a gastrostomy, a surgical procedure that allows nutrients to be delivered directly into the stomach.

Since her diagnosis, Angela’s family has traveled 10 hours every three weeks so she can receive care from specialists in Los Cabos.

Her mother, Kassandra Villanueva, says the child’s treatment is constant.

“Her care is 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Villanueva said. “She has been hospitalized several times during the five years she has lived with this disease.”

Angela’s pulmonologist says a medication called Trikafta could significantly improve her quality of life. The drug can help slow the deterioration of the pancreas and may extend life expectancy for patients with certain genetic mutations. The medication costs close to $5,000 US per month, and treatment must continue for life.

To help cover the cost, Angela’s mother launched a GoFundMe campaign titled “Angela Georgina’s Brave Fight.” The campaign aims to raise funds to purchase the medication each month and continue the child’s treatment.

Donations can be made through the bilingual Spanish-English campaign page:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/la-valiente-lucha-de-angela-georgina