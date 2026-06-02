Feeding Los Cabos Kids Opens New Playground

Feeding Los Cabos Kids celebrated the opening of a new playground in the Lomas del Sol neighborhood with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 30, featuring live mariachi music and community festivities.

The new playground is the latest initiative by the nonprofit organization, which operates 14 community kitchens serving children and families in some of the region’s most underserved neighborhoods, areas often unseen by visitors who come to enjoy Los Cabos’ beaches and resort destinations.

Following prayers led by Cabo Church ministers and remarks from organization leaders and volunteers, approximately 40 children eagerly rushed to the playground, enjoying the swings, slides and other equipment for the first time.

Mission-Driven Growth Since 2004

“Last year, our 14 kitchens served more than 200,000 meals,” said Ken Riggs, a key fundraising leader for the organization. “In our generation, together we can make a difference.”

That mission has guided Feeding Los Cabos Kids since its founding. During the ceremony, Riggs recognized Donna Brnjic, whose efforts helped launch the organization’s work. While visiting Los Cabos in 2004, Brnjic witnessed children struggling with hunger in neighborhoods far removed from the tourist areas. Moved to act, she spent $100 of her own money on food, packaged it and distributed it to families in need.

Since then, the ministry supported by Cabo Church has expanded significantly. Today, it provides approximately 20,000 meals each month through donations.

“Our goal has always been to feed the children both physically and spiritually in the name of Jesus Christ,” the organization states on its website.

Support and Community Impact

The nonprofit also raises funds through its annual Rock Concert with a Cause, held in recent years at Roadhouse Latitude 22. The event helps support Feeding Los Cabos Kids’ broader mission of serving children and families throughout the community.

In addition to meals, the organization provides clothing, shoes, blankets, mattresses, hygiene products and toys, while also hosting Christmas celebrations and other special events designed to bring joy and hope to local children.

Those interested in supporting the organization can learn more at: www.feedingloscaboskids.org/how-one-can-help/