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Parking on Beaches Will Result in Heavy Fines, Vehicle Impound

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
March 14, 2026

Surfers who drive or park on Mexican beaches face fines ranging from approximately 8,688 to 173,760 Mexican pesos ($504 to $10,720 USD), vehicle impoundment and possible administrative sanctions.

Mexican law strictly prohibits vehicles from being driven or parked within the federal beach zone. The restriction applies to cars, motorcycles and any other type of vehicle. Beaches are national public-use assets, and their protection is regulated by law.

Article 154 of the General Law of National Assets expressly bans the circulation and parking of vehicles on beaches, with limited exceptions for emergency services, security, civil protection or activities authorized by local government authorities.

Violations may also trigger administrative liability under the General Law of Administrative Responsibilities. This legal framework allows authorities to investigate and sanction public officials or private individuals for misconduct, including failure to comply with public duties and laws. Additional penalties may apply if environmental damage occurs or if public access to the beach is obstructed.

Authorities say enforcement will be strict. Vehicles found on the sand will be removed and impounded, and fines will be issued. Officials warn that past leniency is over and that those who ignore the law will face significant consequences.

Authorities advise, “You have been warned.” Those who choose to ignore the law do so at their own risk.

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Fernando Rodriguez
Fernando Rodriguez began his journey in journalism at an early age. In the 6th grade, he created his own one-page sports newsletter, repeating the effort again in the 8th grade. These early projects eventually led him to become the editor of The Herald, San Jose High School’s 12-page bi-weekly newspaper, during his junior and senior years...
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Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
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