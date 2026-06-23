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La Paz 5K Race to Benefit Justice Center for Women

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
June 23, 2026
Poster advertising the 2nd race 'A Life Free From Violence'—a 5 km fun/run for a cause with registration info, date, and a QR code on the right. Poster advertising the 2nd race 'A Life Free From Violence'—a 5 km fun/run for a cause with registration info, date, and a QR code on the right.

The 2nd Annual Violence-Free Life 5K Race will be held Sunday, July 12, 2026, in La Paz to support the Justice Center for Women of Baja California Sur.

The community event aims to raise awareness about gender-based violence and promote a safe, inclusive environment where women can live free from violence.

The race has been supported over the past two years by local businesses and advocacy organizations, including Eco-Verde and inDrive, which use the event to help bring attention to the issue of violence against women.

Registration and Participation Details

Registration costs 400 MXN ($23 USD) in cash or 430 MXN ($24 USD) by bank transfer. Participants can register through the Huamdeportiva Platform App or online at www.huamdeportiva.com.

Proceeds from the event will help the Justice Center for Women, funding its ongoing operations and services for women in need.

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Fernando Rodriguez
Fernando Rodriguez began his journey in journalism at an early age. In the 6th grade, he created his own one-page sports newsletter, repeating the effort again in the 8th grade. These early projects eventually led him to become the editor of The Herald, San Jose High School’s 12-page bi-weekly newspaper, during his junior and senior years...
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Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
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