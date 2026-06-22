Los Cabos Tourism Remains Stable

The flow of tourism in Los Cabos remains steady as the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway, with no significant increase in visitors tied to the tournament and no noticeable decline linked to recent travel safety advisories issued by the United States and Canada.

Lilzi Orcí, executive president of the Los Cabos Hotel Association, said Baja California Sur’s travel advisory status has remained unchanged for more than six years at Level 2. She emphasized that tourism officials maintain ongoing communication with consular representatives and local authorities to monitor safety conditions and keep travelers informed.

Industry leaders view the World Cup as an opportunity to strengthen Los Cabos’ international profile, particularly among foreign travelers already visiting Mexico. The Los Cabos Tourism Trust continues promotional campaigns aimed at encouraging visitors to include the destination in their travel plans or extend their stay in the region.

Airport Traffic and World Cup Promotion

Francisco Villaseñor, director of Los Cabos International Airport, said there is currently no data indicating an increase in flights related to the World Cup. However, he noted that continued tourism promotion could help attract more visitors in the coming months.

Local resorts and beach clubs, including the Hilton Los Cabos Enclave Beach Club, have launched World Cup-themed viewing events, creating a lively international atmosphere for guests.

Safety Advisory Status Unchanged

Safety conditions throughout the Los Cabos tourist corridor remain stable. The U.S. State Department’s Level 2 advisory recommends that travelers exercise increased caution, a designation comparable to advisories issued for parts of Europe and other popular international destinations.

Local hospitality organizations and tourism boards report that the advisories have not diminished traveler confidence. Most visitors continue to report feeling safe in hotel zones, marinas and other major tourist areas.

Meanwhile, airport passenger traffic and hotel occupancy levels have stabilized following moderate fluctuations earlier in the spring.

Businesses across Los Cabos continue to benefit from extended visitor stays and consistent tourist spending. The trends suggest that while global events and travel conditions may evolve, Los Cabos remains a popular and resilient destination.