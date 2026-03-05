Mexican Cyclist Begins New Year Ranked No. 1 in the World

Mexican cyclist Isaac del Toro opened the 2026 season in commanding fashion, capturing the overall title at the UAE Tour with a display of strength in the mountains and consistency across all terrain. In the seventh and final stage, the 22-year-old confirmed his evolution into a complete rider, capable of sustaining long efforts on decisive climbs while managing tactical pressure in a peloton filled with specialists.delToro

“This is a team effort; without them, I wouldn’t be here. The thrill of knowing I was the winner was incredible and very important for what is yet to come. This is just the beginning,” said the Ensenada native, who celebrated as Mexico’s national anthem echoed in Emirati territory.

At 22 years and 87 days old, Del Toro became the youngest winner of the UAE Tour, surpassing his teammate Tadej Pogačar, who was 22 years and 159 days when he won in 2021. Del Toro is also the first Mexican and Latin American rider to achieve the feat.

“This is one of the most important days of my career, and hopefully more results like this will come for the rest of the season,” said Del Toro, who is set to make his Tour de France debut this year.

He concluded the week with three victories, two stage wins and the overall classification, and claimed the white jersey as best young rider. The performance marks the strongest start to a professional season and sends a clear message ahead of the European classics. He also surpassed compatriot Raúl Alcalá’s record for professional victories, reaching 24, one more than Alcalá.

While the overall standings remained secure, Italian Jonathan Milan claimed the final stage, earning his third win of the week in a sprint finish after the peloton reeled in a late breakaway inside the final two kilometers. Del Toro, supported by his team, avoided trouble in the hectic finale. The victory in the Middle East not only delivered UAE Team Emirates a key win in its home race, but also provided momentum heading into the 2026 campaign.

Del Toro is scheduled to compete in three races next month, beginning with the 20th edition of Strade Bianche, where he will line up alongside Pogačar, the reigning two-time champion and three-time winner of the event.

He will then ride in the 61st edition of Tirreno-Adriatico, where he finished 19th last year, before closing March at Milano-Sanremo, known as “The Spring Classic.” The annual race between Milan and Sanremo in northwest Italy spans 298 kilometers, making it the longest professional one-day race in modern European road cycling.