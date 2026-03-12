La Paz Firefighters Boost Emergency Response with New State-of-the-Art Truck 

The La Paz Fire Department has acquired a fire engine with a 3,800-liter water tank, reinforcing its fleet and increasing its capacity to respond to potential emergencies in the municipality.

Fire Department Commander Juan Jesús Ruiz highlighted that the acquisition was made possible by the efforts of the municipal administration, headed by Milena Quiroga Romero, and the support of the Rotary Club “Bahía de La Paz.” In 2025, the Rotary Club, through Aliserstores, promoted a “round-up” campaign that resulted in a 514,000-peso donation, allocated for this purchase.

He specified that with this new unit, the Fire Department now has a total of nine fire engines, significantly increasing its capacity to respond to fires in the municipality. Finally, Ruiz Redona reiterated the call to the general population to take action to prevent fires in homes, businesses, and forest areas, reminding them that prevention safeguards lives and avoids damage or loss of property.