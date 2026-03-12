Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
La Paz Firefighters Boost Emergency Response with New State-of-the-Art Truck 

bySara Aguilar
March 12, 2026

The La Paz Fire Department has acquired a fire engine with a 3,800-liter water tank, reinforcing its fleet and increasing its capacity to respond to potential emergencies in the municipality.

Fire Department Commander Juan Jesús Ruiz highlighted that the acquisition was made possible by the efforts of the municipal administration, headed by Milena Quiroga Romero, and the support of the Rotary Club “Bahía de La Paz.” In 2025, the Rotary Club, through Aliserstores, promoted a “round-up” campaign that resulted in a 514,000-peso donation, allocated for this purchase.

He specified that with this new unit, the Fire Department now has a total of nine fire engines, significantly increasing its capacity to respond to fires in the municipality. Finally, Ruiz Redona reiterated the call to the general population to take action to prevent fires in homes, businesses, and forest areas, reminding them that prevention safeguards lives and avoids damage or loss of property.

Sara Aguilar
Sara, born in Mexico City, holds diplomas in cultural history, ESL instruction and broadcasting. She joined the Gringo Gazette in 2005, contributing stories on culture, history and news. She also paints in watercolor and occasionally writes under pen names.
Sara Aguilar
