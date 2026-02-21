Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
Baja Swim Series

Fernando RodriguezbyFernando Rodriguez
February 21, 2026

The La Ventana 2026 Open Water Swim will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2026, in La Ventana as the second stage of the Baja Swim Series. Held in the Sea of Cortés, the event offers participants a challenging and scenic open-water experience.

La Ventana is a small fishing town internationally known as a premier destination for kitesurfing and windsurfing, thanks to its ideal wind conditions from November through March. The town is located 40 minutes southeast of La Paz, approximately 2.5 hours from Los Cabos, and 40 minutes from Los Cabos International Airport.

The start and finish lines will be set near the La Ventana Dive Center and Coyas Beach Bar. Race distances and entry fees are as follows:

  • 500-meter swim (ages 7–12): $55 US
  • 1,500-meter swim (ages 13 and older): $85 US
  • 3,000-meter swim: $116 US
  • 5,000-meter swim (ages 18 and older): $145 US
  • 7,000-meter swim: $170 US
  • 10-kilometer swim: $203 US

Each race follows an out-and-back course marked by an ocean turnaround buoy. Last year’s event drew nine competitors under age 12, 16 swimmers in the 7-kilometer race, and 30 athletes in the 2,000-meter event. The remaining races averaged between six and 10 participants.

In-person registration is available at Los Cabos Swim & Surf Shop in San José del Cabo with payment accepted in cash or by credit card. Online registration is available at www.timermexico.com/inscriptions-evento/.

