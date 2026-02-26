4th Annual “Bulnes” Sport Fishing Tournament

The Fourth Annual “Bulnes” Sport Fishing Tournament will return to Cabo San Lucas on April 10 and 11, 2026, continuing its mission to raise funds for the volunteer Cabo San Lucas Fire Department.

Created as a benefit fundraiser, the tournament honors the memory of Luis Bulnes, remembered as a generous community leader who left a legacy in Los Cabos. At the inaugural 2023 event, then-Mayor Óscar Leggs said he was honored to participate in the first international edition of the tournament, recalling Bulnes as “a man of kindness who left great progress and a legacy in Los Cabos.”

This year, the Los Cabos Board of Trustees announced a guaranteed prize pool of 150,000 pesos (approximately $8,700 USD). Participation is open to teams of up to four anglers, with a registration fee of 6,000 pesos per team.

Proceeds from previous tournaments have funded the purchase of urban rescue equipment and uniforms for fire department personnel, as well as supported the firefighter boat project “AINA.” The vessel is expected to enter service soon, responding to emergencies and fires along the Cabo San Lucas coastline.

With sponsor support, cash prizes will be awarded as follows: $3,400 US for first place, $2,300 US for second place, and $2,000 US for third place. Additional jackpots will be offered for jack crevalle and sierra (Spanish mackerel), with optional side pots of $60, $112, $290 and $580 US.

Team registration will be held Friday, April 10. The starting signal will sound at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 11, in Cabo San Lucas Bay. The weigh-in and awards ceremony will take place that afternoon in front of IGY Marina.

The tournament will be coordinated by Clicerio Mercado and Gonzalo Alamea. Endorsed by Fonmar and supported by the Los Cabos City Council, the event has become one of the region’s leading charitable sporting competitions.