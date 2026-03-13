Mama Tina: One Woman’s Legacy in the Valley

In honour of International Women’s Day that just passed, I invite you to read about Mama Tina, her ripple effect across Baja California Sur, and her chingona international network of support.

Last month, I was serendipitously invited to the town of Constitución to be part of a charming ceremony at a rural school. The event was organized to greet and thank a group of bikers traveling through Baja. I was intrigued enough to commit to a 3-hour drive north for their 9 am gathering. After all, it’s not every day that I get to witness a group of bikers hanging out at a rural primary school, in a tiny town, in the middle of Mexico.

Doña Justina, or Mama Tina, and her husband, Jesús Martínez “El Pato,” moved to Baja California Sur in 1953 from Durango. They were foundational figures in the social development of the Santo Domingo Valley, which is now the Municipality of Comondú. Among many other initiatives, the family also established a private shelter in their home. They cared for abandoned and neglected children referred to them by local authorities.

This grassroots initiative at one point housed 21 displaced minors alongside their eight biological children. It served as the functional precursor to the formalized state welfare system in the region. Their efforts were eventually institutionalized under the municipality through DIF into the Casa del Menor in Comondú, where they served as the initial directors.

Mama Tina, who will turn 93 in April, and her family have been supporting this rural school for years. They offer the students an opportunity for a better economic future. Rural schools play a crucial role in providing children outside of school district zones access to education. These children often come from remote areas with low economic prosperity and no future job market. As such, the school has fewer registered kids each year. Education helps students and their families have the opportunity for a better life and a brighter future.

On that day, Mama Tina and her family hosted a breakfast fiesta of homemade norteña breakfast essentials in honour of a group of American bikers from Big Sur Motorcycle Adventure Tours. Donovan Corbett, owner and founder of the tour company, curates holistic motorcycle experiences around the world. He focuses on creating tours that connect authentically with locals. These include cultural and nature-based activities in addition to enjoying their motorcycle routes. Above all, he gives back wholeheartedly to those in need. These journeys brought Donovan and his group to 16 countries around Africa, Asia, North America, and Latin America.

During this last tour, Donovan and his group stopped throughout Baja Norte and Sur, supporting different causes and projects, usually initiated by individual group members. Donovan, who was interested in donating towards children-related programs, got connected to Mama Tina and the school through the owners of Lover Lips Yachts, based in La Paz. The latter have been supporting the school for years. They matched Donovan’s generous contribution to the school and donated the profits from one of their yachts. Together, they provided new uniforms and shoes to the students. The celebrations ended with the students enjoying motorcycle rides. They all had the biggest grins, and it was impossible to tell who was having more fun between the children or the adults.

The altruistic stewards of this school have collectively done an excellent job at fostering the right academic and social environment for these students. Aside from a basic academic framework, these children are also learning English, emotional intelligence, and more.

Initially, Mama Tina’s family took an interest in that school when they realized that students attending were crossing the main highway alone each day. Focusing on solving this first, they continued to support the school in more ways. Today, the school, while old and small, is immaculately maintained, cared for, and well-equipped. The exuberant confidence and joy emanating from the students were equally refreshing and heartwarming.

Beyond residential care, Mama Tina is officially recognized as a pioneer of school breakfast programs in the state. Her husband, while alive, founded a volunteer emergency response network that operated under the radio callsign “828.” This operated in collaboration with Civil Protection and the Red Cross. Their work together provided a critical social safety net that stabilized the agricultural interior of the state, mitigating the socio-economic strain on the capital city of La Paz.

Mexico’s social landscape is dotted with strong female community leaders aligned with Mama Tina’s values and integrity. These are women paving the way, supported by international philanthropists like Donovan and his group or local businesses such as Lover Lips Yachts. – Naailah Auladin for more on my work: www.naailahauladin.com or reach me on WhatsApp at: +52 612 141 8002

Naailah Auladin is a life and relationship doula in La Paz, specializing in guiding individuals and families during periods of emotional trauma, crisis, and mental unrest. She focuses on teaching and inspiring individuals to take responsibility and ownership in participating in their civic duties, prioritizing the well-being of the self first, as she believes that fostering and maintaining well-managed emotional, mental, and physical health is our primary civic duty.