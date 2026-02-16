La Ventana and El Sargento, Kitesurfing Elite

Experts and international media have positioned the coastal communities of La Ventana and El Sargento among the world’s top destinations for kitesurfing. The wind-powered water sport attracts athletes from across the globe each winter to this stretch of Baja California Sur’s coastline.

The area’s reputation is rooted in its natural conditions along the Gulf of California. From November through March, consistent thermal winds reach speeds of 15 to 30 knots, predominantly from the north and northwest. These conditions have been widely recognized by professional riders and specialized international publications.

Wide beaches, warm waters, and designated areas that allow for safe practice have helped establish La Ventana and El Sargento as recurring stops on the international kitesurfing circuit. Wind patterns in the region are largely driven by the Venturi effect, which produces lighter breezes in the morning followed by stronger, sustained winds in the afternoon, enabling long days on the water. Periodic “north winds,” stronger currents suited for advanced riders, further enhance the area’s appeal.

This diversity of wind conditions supports athletes of all levels, from beginners to advanced competitors, and accommodates multiple disciplines including freestyle, long-distance riding, and wave kitesurfing. As a result, the region attracts a broad profile of visitors seeking both sport and nature-based experiences.

La Paz’s growing recognition as a tourist destination has also elevated the area within the sports tourism sector. Forbes magazine recently included it among must-visit destinations, citing its favorable conditions for wind-powered water sports.

Mayor Milena Quiroga said such international recognition reflects local efforts in environmental stewardship and community involvement. “The people of La Paz are recognized for their strong commitment to sustainability. We take care of our natural resources, the environment, and our beaches,” she said, noting that these factors contributed to the city’s reputation as a clean and safe destination.

The growth of kitesurfing in Baja California Sur is also tied to individual athletes, including La Paz native Xantos Villegas, who has more than 20 years of experience in wind sports and a career spanning international competition. Villegas said the sport began gaining wider popularity about a decade ago because of its visual appeal and relatively fast learning curve.

While often labeled an extreme sport, Villegas emphasized that kitesurfing requires proper training and professional instruction. Essential equipment includes a kite, harness, and board, along with technical knowledge of wind behavior and safety protocols.

Villegas has competed internationally for seven years, participating in World Cups, Pan American Games, and Central American Games, and earned medals and top placements in events across the Americas and Europe. He won a gold medal at the 2018 Central American Games and placed fourth at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima. Despite these achievements, he noted that Mexico currently has only three or four professional-level competitive kitesurfers.

One limiting factor, he said, is the cost of equipment, as riders often need multiple kites to adapt to varying wind conditions. “It is still a new and expensive sport,” Villegas said. “Like anything else, growth depends on promotion and introducing it to local communities.”

Seasonal tourism linked to kitesurfing contributes to a broader positive outlook for Baja California Sur. According to the state Ministry of Tourism and Economy, hotel occupancy, visitor numbers, and economic impact showed favorable results through 2025. Statewide hotel occupancy closed the year above 70 percent, while La Paz reached an estimated 66 percent, with increases projected for January.

Air connectivity has also expanded, with 4.1 million passengers arriving between January and November 2025, reflecting a balanced mix of domestic and international tourism.

Villegas ranks La Ventana and El Sargento among the top three kitesurfing destinations he has visited worldwide, an assessment that aligns with coverage by publications such as Forbes and National Geographic.

Beyond its sporting significance, the wind season has become a defining element in diversifying La Paz’s tourism offerings, combining outdoor recreation, natural landscapes, and international exposure for coastal communities that welcome hundreds of visitors each year.

From 2012 to 2017, nearby Los Barriles, on the East Cape, also gained international attention by hosting the Lord of the Wind competition, a major kiteboarding and windsurfing event sponsored by the Rotary Club of Los Barriles, with support from the Baja California Sur Tourism Board and Annex Brands.