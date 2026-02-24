San Jose del Cabo’s Shore Fishing Tournament

The 5th Annual San Jose del Cabo Shore Fishing Tournament returns this spring, with registration set for Saturday, March 14, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the La Playita entrance near Hotel El Ganzo. The tournament begins at 7 a.m. Sunday and runs until noon.

First-place prize money is $40,000 pesos (about $2,300 USD). The second-place winner will receive $1,730, and third place will take home just under $600. The first 150 contestants to register will receive a commemorative T-shirt.

Shore fishing in the Los Cabos area offers anglers the chance to reel in roosterfish, jack crevalle, sierra mackerel and snapper. La Playita is known for prime fishing action. Spinning gear with surface poppers or cut bait is commonly used to target fish, particularly around rocky areas with the highest success rates typically occurring in the early morning and late afternoon.

Anglers are reminded that a valid fishing license is required.