Los Barriles Cow Plop Bingo

Readers of the Gringo Gazette, you are invited to the Los Barriles Semana Santa kick-off celebration! Be ready for some “baño” suspense with a cash “Cow Plop” Bingo game.

The festival, Feria Vaquera, will be held on March 29 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the El Ancón Sports Complex in Los Barriles. Thanks to the generosity of the John Gullo Family Foundation, this free, family-friendly event will begin with a children’s western-themed parade down Main Street to the complex. Dress up your little cowboys and cowgirls and join the fun! Horses are welcome!

Enjoy live music, drinks for sale, free children’s games, a horse games exhibition, and food booths hosted by our local sports teams as fundraisers.

Organized by Club Rotario Los Barriles Cabo Este in cooperation with local businesses, the Delegation of Los Barriles, and the La Paz Municipality, this event’s purpose is to raise money for our local sports complex. Ten years ago, our community began building a dream: the El Ancón Sports Complex. Now, it’s time to finish it. Our schools lack dedicated sports facilities, and completing this complex will provide a safe, positive space for youth and adults across the East Cape, including El Cardonal and San Bartolo.

We will have a “Cow Plop” Bingo to help us raise funds to complete the project; every peso we collect stays local. Cow Plop is a fundraising game with a built-in sense of “baño” suspense and good fun for all. During the game, a designated field at the festival will be divided into numbered squares. Players pay to claim one or multiple squares. A cow is then released onto the grid like the world’s slowest lottery machine. Wherever she decides to poop determines the winner!

Don’t miss the laughs and the fun. Our community works hard; help us create a place for them to play hard, too.

Info: in**@*******************ub.org or Facebook.

Edited by Naailah Auladin on behalf of Linda Sinder, Club Rotario Los Barriles Cabo Este.