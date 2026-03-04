Los Cabos Will Be Connected to Dubai by 2030 via Emirates

The Los Cabos Tourism Trust presented its 2025 annual report on Feb. 17, announcing Los Cabos welcomed 3.7 million tourists, a 0.6% increase, and confirming plans to establish air connectivity with the Middle East through Emirates by 2030.

Although Los Cabos does not yet receive significant traffic from the United Arab Emirates, Fiturca CEO Rodrigo Esponda said the airline views the route as part of a broader Latin America strategy.

“It is a project for all Latin America within the airline’s 2030 vision, which includes Los Cabos. We need to strengthen the business case to ensure it moves forward,” Esponda said.

Additional routes under consideration include Montreal with Air Transat, Toronto with Porter Airlines and London with British Airways. The U.K. market has grown over the past year and attracts high-spending travelers, a key target.

“We are not seeking growth for growth’s sake, but visitors who generate benefits for the community,” Esponda said, noting tourism numbers have remained relatively stable in recent years.

To reduce reliance on the United States, its primary market, Los Cabos carried out more than 2,500 promotional activities last year and expanded efforts across 21 markets, including Canada, Spain, Japan, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Colombia, Argentina and Brazil.

As part of its diversification strategy, a direct route between Los Cabos and Germany launched in 2024 has surpassed 70% occupancy after two seasons. The connection has also attracted travelers from other European countries.