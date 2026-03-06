Mexico Leads North American Tourism in 2025

Mexico has solidified its position as the driving force behind North America’s tourism recovery, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, according to Gloria Guevara, CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council.

At a press conference, Guevara said that while Canada and the United States have yet to return to their 2019 figures, Mexico has not only recovered but posted sustained growth in 2025. “Mexico is leading the region’s recovery. It is the only country in North America performing better than in 2019 and better than the previous year. This reflects the work being done here,” she said.

Preliminary WTTC figures show tourism accounts for 15 percent of Mexico’s gross domestic product, contributing $281 billion to the national economy. International visitor spending reached a record $36.6 billion, while direct and indirect employment tied to the sector totaled 7.9 million jobs, representing 13 percent of the country’s workforce.

The WTTC attributed Mexico’s performance to strategic public policies and close coordination between the private sector and the government, allowing the country to attract visitors despite reduced international connectivity affecting the United States and Canada.

With more than 48 million international overnight arrivals, Mexico now generates two-thirds of the tourism GDP of Latin America and the Caribbean, nearly double that of Brazil and more than triple that of the Caribbean region.

The council said it is monitoring factors affecting tourism in the United States, where shifting perceptions and rhetoric have raised concerns in some countries. Canadian travel to the United States has fallen by 22 percent.

By contrast, Mexico has recorded an 8 percent increase in visitors to the United States. Guevara cited a range of factors influencing travel decisions, mostly due to the political situation. While the impact of immigration-related policies has not been quantified, she said travelers must feel welcome when choosing a destination.

Guevara added that Mexico is expected to see further gains from hosting World Cup matches, although the economic impact has not yet been calculated. Major sporting events typically provide a significant boost, attracting first-time visitors who may later return as tourists.

Globally, 2025 marked the strongest year on record for tourism, with an estimated contribution of $11.7 trillion to world GDP and 371 million jobs, she said.

The WTTC projects that by 2035, global tourism will reach $16.6 trillion and support 462 million jobs worldwide.