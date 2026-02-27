Los Cabos Prepares for 50,000 Spring Break Visitors

Los Cabos is preparing to welcome approximately 50,000 students during the 2026 Spring Break season, which begins in March and runs for about five weeks. The influx is expected to generate between $30 and $40 million US in economic impact, providing a significant boost to the economy slightly higher than 2025.

Most visitors will concentrate in Cabo San Lucas, particularly around El Médano Beach. At least 12 major hotels in the area are already sold out, and overall hotel occupancy is projected to average 80 percent throughout the season.

Lilzi Orcí Fregoso, president of the Los Cabos Hotel Association, said March is traditionally one of the busiest months due to student tourism from the United States. “During Spring Break, especially in Cabo San Lucas, the destination is full. We are currently at around 80 percent occupancy and focused on proper organization throughout the five-week season, during which we expect about 50,000 students,” Fregoso said.

Robbinn Hernández, president of the Association of Professionals and Business Leaders of Los Cabos, also expressed optimism despite broader tourism challenges in 2024. He said Los Cabos continues to position itself as a luxury Spring Break destination. This year’s figures represent an increase of roughly 5,000 students compared with last year.

Hernández said that while destinations such as Cancun and Puerto Vallarta have seen a decline in student arrivals, Los Cabos and Rosarito have experienced growth. Many of the expected visitors have already secured reservations.

The increase is attributed to Los Cabos’ reputation for safe, high-end beach experiences along the Pacific Ocean and the Sea of Cortez. U.S. markets such as Florida and New York have shown growth, while Los Angeles and Arizona remain steady sources of visitors.

To manage the crowds, local authorities and the private sector are coordinating a “security bubble” strategy aimed at ensuring safety and maintaining order during the high-energy season. Spring Break in Los Cabos will feature daytime pool parties and music events at hotels, followed by themed parties and concerts in the evenings, primarily in Cabo San Lucas. Businesses in key tourist areas will be decorated to create a festive atmosphere.

According to Hernández, the long-term vision extends beyond immediate economic gains. “The students who visit today are future tourists who will return later in life with their families, attracted by the natural beauty and hospitality of Los Cabos,” he said.

Visitors hoping to avoid the party atmosphere are advised to steer clear of hotels near El MédanoBeach and the main nightlife areas in Cabo San Lucas. With strong demand, high occupancy rates and coordinated security efforts, Los Cabos is anticipating an active Spring Break season in 2026.