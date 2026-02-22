Mainland Tensions Rise, Cabo Remains Calm

For those concerned about what’s going on in Mexico today, we are fine. Short of reports that some flights may be or are being diverted from Puerto Vallarta to Cabo, this is currently not affecting us. This is occurring on the mainland so we are keeping an eye on it but don’t anticipate any issues here.

According to Mexico News Daily: Authorities in the state of Jalisco have declared a statewide “Code Red” after a high profile law enforcement operation in the town of Tapalpa during the early hours of Sunday, in which Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes was reported killed.

El Mencho was the head of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of Mexico’s most formidable drug cartels.

In a post to social media site X, Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro announced: “Federal forces carried out an operation in Tapalpa a few hours ago, which has led to confrontations in the area. Also as a result of this operation, in various points of that region and in other parts of Jalisco, individuals have burned and blocked vehicles to hinder the action of the authorities.”

“I have given the instruction to immediately set up the security committee with authorities from all three levels of government and to activate the red code in order to prevent acts against the population.”

Roadblocks have been reported across the state capital, Guadalajara. All flights are being diverted from Puerto Vallarta (PVR) and Guadalajara (GDL) until further notice.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City has instructed citizens in Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas, Michoacán, Guerrero and Nuevo León to shelter in place until further notice.

In Puerto Vallarta, thick columns of black smoke are rising from the city, where more than 10 vehicles have reportedly been set on fire at various points throughout the area.

Public transportation services in the Pacific resort city have ceased operations as a precaution. Hotels across Puerto Vallarta are reportedly advising guests to remain indoors, while some businesses are temporarily closing.