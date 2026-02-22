Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn

Mainland Tensions Rise, Cabo Remains Calm

David FloresbyDavid Flores
February 22, 2026

For those concerned about what’s going on in Mexico today, we are fine. Short of reports that some flights may be or are being diverted from Puerto Vallarta to Cabo, this is currently not affecting us. This is occurring on the mainland so we are keeping an eye on it but don’t anticipate any issues here.

According to Mexico News Daily: Authorities in the state of Jalisco have declared a statewide “Code Red” after a high profile law enforcement operation in the town of Tapalpa during the early hours of Sunday, in which Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes was reported killed.

El Mencho was the head of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of Mexico’s most formidable drug cartels.

In a post to social media site X, Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro announced: “Federal forces carried out an operation in Tapalpa a few hours ago, which has led to confrontations in the area. Also as a result of this operation, in various points of that region and in other parts of Jalisco, individuals have burned and blocked vehicles to hinder the action of the authorities.”

“I have given the instruction to immediately set up the security committee with authorities from all three levels of government and to activate the red code in order to prevent acts against the population.”

Roadblocks have been reported across the state capital, Guadalajara. All flights are being diverted from Puerto Vallarta (PVR) and Guadalajara (GDL) until further notice.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City has instructed citizens in Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas, Michoacán, Guerrero and Nuevo León to shelter in place until further notice.

In Puerto Vallarta, thick columns of black smoke are rising from the city, where more than 10 vehicles have reportedly been set on fire at various points throughout the area.

Public transportation services in the Pacific resort city have ceased operations as a precaution. Hotels across Puerto Vallarta are reportedly advising guests to remain indoors, while some businesses are temporarily closing.

Related posts:

The Drone Security Squad of Los Cabos

Security Reinforced in Baja California Sur

BCS Security Reinforced With 16 New Vehicles for State Police

author avatar
David Flores
David Flores is a dedicated journalist, storyteller, and one of the core contributors at the Gringo Gazette, where he brings local stories to life through insightful reporting and engaging columns. With over 60 bylines to his name—covering breaking news, community updates, weather events, tourism, and wildlife—David is a familiar and trusted voice on the Baja California peninsula.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon
David FloresbyDavid Flores
Published
Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *