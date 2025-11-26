Security Reinforced in Baja California Sur

Security has been strengthened across Baja California Sur with the immediate deployment of a federal intelligence unit, Governor Víctor Castro announced. The move follows recent reinforcements from the Secretariat of the Navy (SEMAR), the Mexican Army (SEDENA), and state security forces. The newly arrived federal team will work in coordination with the Armed Forces to maintain peace and public safety throughout the region.

Governor Castro said the deployment was ordered by Omar Harfuch, known for his extensive experience in national security and intelligence operations. The unit’s arrival was immediate, ensuring that enhanced security efforts began without delay.

“Commander Omar Harfuch’s intelligence unit will work jointly with the Armed Forces and local security authorities,” Castro said, noting that this collaboration strengthens the state’s multi-agency security strategy.

Officials added that the measure also responds to recent U.S. travel advisories that local authorities consider misleading. They argue that such warnings do not reflect conditions in Baja California Sur, one of Mexico’s safest states and a leading tourist destination with consistently low crime rates.

Despite the advisory, thousands of U.S. residents and frequent visitors continue to travel to and live in Los Cabos without incident, drawn by its natural beauty, modern infrastructure, and reputation for hospitality and safety. The reinforced security presence aims to reassure residents and visitors alike, preserving the region’s image as a peaceful and secure destination.

According to the National Urban Public Safety Survey (ENSU), the share of residents who reported feeling unsafe fell from 24.8 percent in the first quarter of 2024 to 16.7 percent in the second quarter, a drop of 8.1 percentage points. DataMéxico reported that 74.5 percent of men and 61.1 percent of women considered Baja California Sur “secure” in 2024.

While authorities acknowledge that any crime is a concern, they emphasize that incidents remain low relative to the volume of tourism. A FARA registration document cites Los Cabos as the fourth-safest city among 75 Mexican cities, based on INEGI data.

A dedicated tourist police force and bilingual investigators support safety in key areas such as marinas and resorts. For visitors who experience crime, the Tourist Service Center helps and ensures that reports can be filed easily and in English.