The Drone Security Squad of Los Cabos

As part of its commitment to modernization and continuous training, the Los Cabos City Council has established a specialized unit of certified drone pilots through the General Directorate of Public Security, Preventive Police, and Municipal Traffic.

The initiative, led by Public Security Director General Christopher López and Allan Oscoy, Director of the Los Cabos Control and Monitoring Center (C2), aims to strengthen police operations and enhance the municipality’s capacity for reconnaissance, surveillance, and emergency response.

To support this effort, the city has acquired state-of-the-art DJI Matrice 350 RTK drones, designed specifically for law enforcement and rescue operations. These drones are equipped with advanced features, including infrared cameras capable of detecting heat signatures, greatly improving operational effectiveness in the field.

The selected personnel have undergone rigorous training to become certified remote pilots of unmanned aerial vehicles, adhering to strict technical and safety standards. In the coming months, the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) is expected to issue official licenses confirming their technical qualifications.

With this achievement, Los Cabos becomes the first municipality in Baja California Sur to form a team of five certified drone pilots. The pilots will operate under precise guidelines and maintain detailed professional flight logs to ensure accountability and safety.

Plans are also underway to create a specialized operations center within the C2 facilities, where controlled takeoffs and landings will be managed, and real-time monitoring of municipal security activities will take place.

Throughout the year, the Los Cabos City Council intends to continue investing in public safety by expanding training programs and adopting cutting-edge technologies. These efforts aim to reinforce Los Cabos’s reputation as one of the safest and most secure destinations in the country.