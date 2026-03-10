Chef Nicoletta Grippo Sets Fishing World Record

The official weigh-in at The Marlin Club confirmed a 23.86-kilogram (53.60-pound) grouper, establishing a new All-Tackle world record. FONMAR BCS recognized renowned chef Nicoletta Grippo for the historic catch in the Sea of Cortez, a record endorsed by the International Game Fish Association after she landed the 53-pound star-studded grouper.

The feat took place Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, at a depth of 200 meters using the jigging technique. The catch has been officially entered into the international sport-fishing record books, placing Grippo among the elite in the sport. The IGFA certificate confirms the achievement in the Sea of Cortez, marking not just a successful day on the water but a milestone recognized for its high degree of difficulty.

Grippo hooked the fish more than 200 meters below the surface, roughly the height of a 60-story building, by dropping a heavy metal lure to the ocean floor and sharply jerking the rod to imitate an injured fish, provoking a strike.

The star-studded grouper is a deep-sea species found in the eastern Pacific, particularly in the Gulf of California. It inhabits depths exceeding 200 meters, where sunlight is scarce, and water pressure is intense. The fish is known for its robust body, broad head and reddish-brown coloring marked with small pale spots that give it a starry appearance. It can grow to substantial size and weight, making it highly prized among sport anglers.

“When you eat this fish fresh, nothing else compares,” Grippo said.

Although this world record marks her greatest achievement to date, Grippo is well known in the region’s top fishing tournaments. She has competed consistently in events such as the Pink Promise, Orsan and the Marlini Tournament.

At the 2024 Marlini Tournament in Cabo San Lucas, Grippo and her team were crowned champions in the wahoo and dorado categories. “It was an incredible experience,” she said. “Every time I watch the video, it still brings back the smile of a little girl.” She encouraged others to take up the sport, citing the unique energy at tournament weigh-ins.

The Fund for the Protection of Marine Resources publicly recognized the accomplishment, praising Grippo’s perseverance and passion as qualities that reflect the discipline required to succeed along Mexico’s coast. According to FONMAR, fishing in Baja California Sur has reached 200,000 tons in production, generating $139.7 million US in value.