Ironman Returns to Los Cabos

The world’s most demanding endurance events will return to Los Cabos in April 2026 with the comeback of IRONMAN 70.3, ending a three-year absence. The internationally renowned triathlon combines three disciplines: a 1.2-mile (1.9-kilometer) swim, a 56-mile (90-kilometer) cycling segment, and a 13.1-mile (21.1-kilometer) half marathon, totaling 70.3 miles (113 kilometers). The race is globally recognized and frequently serves as a qualifying event for the IRONMAN World Championships.

The event is expected to attract more than 1,800 athletes from 45 countries, reinforcing Los Cabos’ position on the global sports tourism stage. Los Cabos Mayor Christian Agúndezhighlighted the competition’s economic significance, estimating an impact of approximately $7.5 million US. “We believe the impact will be even greater this year, depending on the processes, methods, and strategies implemented in the coming days,” Agúndez said.

Participants will compete across the full 113-kilometer course, while professional athletes will vie for a prize purse of $25,000 US, further strengthening Los Cabos’ appeal as a host city for elite international triathletes.

Local authorities have formed working groups with the event’s organizing committee to coordinate logistics and security, aiming to ensure a safe competition while minimizing disruptions to residents’ daily mobility. “This agreement has the potential to grow significantly. We know athletes from at least 45 countries participate in Ironman events, and we hope that number continues to increase here in Los Cabos,” the mayor added.

Ironman has a strong history in Los Cabos, where it was held for several consecutive years and became one of the region’s most prominent international sporting events. Previous editions attracted thousands of athletes and spectators and generated substantial economic benefits for hotels, restaurants, and local businesses.

The event’s return underscores a renewed commitment to positioning Los Cabos as a premier destination capable of hosting world-class sporting competitions, while reinforcing its reputation as a well-organized, clean, and internationally competitive tourism hub.