Baja California Sur Announces 126 Sport Fishing Tournaments in 2026

State authorities presented the 2026 Sport Fishing Tournament Calendar, outlining the dates, venues and formats of major competitions scheduled throughout the year across Baja California Sur’s five municipalities. The initiative seeks to strengthen sport fishing as a driver of tourism, economic growth and social development in the state.

The presentation was led by Martín Inzunza, director of the Fund for the Protection of Marine Resources (Fonmar), together with Erick de la Vega, the state coordinator of sport fishing tournaments.

Officials said the 2026 calendar features a wide range of events, including offshore, shore, kayak and freshwater tournaments. Some are long-established traditions in their communities, while others have been added in recent years to broaden participation and expand regional impact.

Among the events highlighted were Majá el Grande, La Orilla de la Baja and several stages of the Pacific Cup series, which have become benchmarks within the state’s sport fishing circuit. According to Fonmar, 126 tournament applications have been received for 2026, including 59 offshore tournaments and 67 shore-based events. Data presented at the briefing showed that under the current state administration, from 2022 to 2025, a total of 279 sport fishing tournaments were promoted statewide, 150 offshore and 129 shore-based, with a cumulative public investment of about $1.39 million US.

During that period, municipalities such as La Paz and Comondú recorded steady annual growth in the number of tournaments. Mulegé saw particularly notable growth, increasing from five tournaments in 2022 to about 20 in 2025, largely driven by shore-fishing events in communities along the North Pacific coast.

For 2026, the state government has allocated an estimated $695,000 US to support sport fishing tournaments. The funds will be directed primarily toward prize purses and logistical support, with the goal of strengthening events and gradually moving them toward financial self-sufficiency.

De la Vega said the official calendar is intended to provide order and certainty for organizers and participants, while also improving institutional coordination and tourism promotion. He noted that tournaments are distributed across all five municipalities and scheduled throughout most of the year, with the highest concentration of events between March and November. During that period, major competitions are expected in destinations such as Los Cabos, La Paz and Loreto.

The calendar also includes a statewide map identifying key sport fishing locations and a species-based seasonal chart designed to promote responsible fishing practices in line with marine conservation efforts. Authorities noted that sport fishing permits can be obtained online through the official website, sportfishingbcs.gob.mx.

Officials added that sport fishing generates significant economic benefits for host communities, supporting sectors such as lodging, food services, transportation, boat rentals and maintenance, and the sale of fishing equipment. Preliminary estimates indicate that the activity contributes tens of millions of dollars annually to the state’s economy, including both regular fishing operations and tournament-related activity.