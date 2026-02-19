An Era Comes to an End in the Heart of the City of La Paz

The emblematic La Perla de La Paz store has announced the permanent closure of its operations, ending 166 years as one of Baja California Sur’s most historic commercial landmarks.

For generations, La Perla de La Paz was a central meeting point for families in the state, known for offering an unusually wide range of products under one roof. From groceries and hardware to clothing, shoes and baked goods, the store became a fixture of daily life in La Paz. It was also recognized for importing European merchandise and trading fine shell products, helping connect the peninsula with international markets.

The business was founded in 1860 by Antonio J. Ruffo Santa Cruz. It originally operated under the name Don Antonio Ruffo, later becoming Ruffo Hermanos before adopting its final and most recognized name, La Perla de La Paz. Over time, it grew into a symbol of the city’s commercial development and a lasting part of its identity.

In a farewell message, the company expressed gratitude to its customers and community. “La Perla de La Paz thanks all our customers who honored us with their patronage for many years,” the statement read. “On behalf of all the employees, it was a great honor to serve you.”

With its closure, La Paz loses more than a business. It marks the end of a cultural and historical reference point that shaped the city for over a century. The building, located in the Historic Center, remains a testament to the Ruffo family’s vision and to the commercial history that helped define La Paz and the region.