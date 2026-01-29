The Most Common Traffic Fines Issued in La Paz in 2025

In 2025, more than 33,000 traffic tickets were issued in La Paz, with five violations accounting for most infractions. The most common offenses were illegal parking and using a cellphone while driving. According to Rut de la Fuente Velázquez, Director of Public Safety and Preventive Police, the leading cause of citations was improper parking, followed by parking in prohibited areas. In third place was using a cellphone while driving, a behavior officials classify as high-risk. Driving under the influence (DUI) did not rank among the year’s most common violations.

The fourth most frequent infraction was driving without license plates, a situation linked to the “Regularízate” (Get Your Vehicle Registered) campaign. The fifth was driving without a valid license. Together, these five offenses made up most citations issued in 2025.

De la Fuente Velázquez emphasized that these infractions reflect ongoing enforcement efforts rather than isolated actions.

“Operation Regularize, as it’s called, hasn’t just been implemented recently; it’s been an ongoing effort, along with other operations such as breathalyzer checkpoints, speeding control, and helmet safety campaigns,” she explained.

She added that road supervision efforts have improved using electronic tools, such as digital records, which help track and manage sanctions more effectively.

“While these five remain the most frequent violations, our ability to monitor them has greatly improved thanks to electronic filing systems,” she said.

The 2025 figures offer a clear picture of the most common driving behaviors in La Paz and form part of the city’s annual review of traffic safety and road management efforts.