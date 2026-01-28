Paving Project in El Tezal to Benefit 7,000 Residents

As part of efforts to strengthen urban infrastructure and improve mobility, the 15th Municipal Government of Los Cabos announced progress on the hydraulic concrete paving project along Camino El Tezal in Cabo San Lucas.

In its first phase, the project, carried out by the General Directorate of Public Works and Human Settlements, includes paving, sanitation improvements, and modernization of essential services to enhance connectivity and residents’ quality of life.

The new roadway will be safer and more durable due to the use of NMR 42 high-resistance hydraulic concrete, which offers greater strength and longevity.

The project covers 2,990 square meters of pavement, 766 meters of curbing, and 1,239 square meters of sidewalks. It also includes the installation of 10 streetlights, 380 meters of electrical wiring, 340 meters of sewer lines, and 340 meters of water supply lines.

Current work includes the removal of curbs and sidewalks on Crispín Ceseña Street from the “Duara” and “Privanzas” developments to the four-lane highway, along with surveying utility lines and replacing water supply lines on the dirt road parallel to the Country Club, known as Camino al Tezal. The construction is being done in stages to minimize disruption to water and sanitation services.

Source: Colectivo Pericú