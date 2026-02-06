Los Cabos City Council Plans 20 Paving Projects and 7 Parks in 2026

Through the General Directorate of Public Works, the City Council plans to carry out 20 paving projects and construct seven parks in 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen urban infrastructure and improve public spaces in the municipality.

The mayor of Los Cabos, Christian Agúndez, emphasized that maintaining and rehabilitating roads is a permanent priority for the municipal administration, regardless of the opening of new streets, with the intention of improving mobility and road safety throughout the municipality.

“It’s always important to keep roads and highways in the best possible condition, regardless of whether new streets are being built. Several road projects are planned; at least 20 paving projects have already been identified within the Public Works Department, in addition to other improvements such as parks.”

The mayor explained that these projects are part of a comprehensive public works plan that involves various municipal departments and coordination with trusts and the State Government to carry out projects with significant social impact in various neighborhoods of Los Cabos.