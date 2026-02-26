Camina Cabo Downtown Sidewalk Renovation Project

The urban redevelopment project “Camina Cabo,” spearheaded by the Los Cabos Business Association, was launched Feb. 12 at the Cabo San Lucas fire station. The initiative aims to improve pedestrian mobility, sidewalks and public spaces in the city center. The first phase, funded by Fiturca, carries a budget of 40 million pesos (approximately $2.3 million) and is designed to promote urban life, safety and tourism.

Organizers plan to create safe, spacious and comfortable sidewalks for both tourists and residents. Initial work will focus on Plaza Amelia Wilkes and the area in front of the Tesoro Hotel. “Camina Cabo,” which translates to “Walk Cabo,” represents the first stage of a broader urban regeneration strategy.

Project leaders estimate the improvements could increase sales by up to 30 percent and boost employment by 20 percent. The effort includes City Council Member Karina de la O Uribe, who represents Cabo San Lucas, along with the Business Association, the College of Architects and the Hotel Association, all of whom will participate in executing the project.

The city’s director of Urban Development said the project forms part of the mayor’s Master Plan for downtown revitalization. “We have been working for over a year on a project that will, in some way, change the image of the entire downtown area,” said Flores Rivera. He added that “Camina Cabo” is the first section derived from the Master Plan and is currently being presented to downtown business owners as part of a series of community meetings.

Officials said the goal is to encourage people to walk and experience the city center in a safe and welcoming environment. Plans include wide sidewalks and designated areas where certain businesses may extend seating or displays, allowing customers to enjoy outdoor spaces.

Gustavo Laborde, president of the Los Cabos Business Association, said the first phase includes the remodeling of Lázaro Cárdenas Avenue. Planned improvements include upgraded pedestrian crossings, shade structures, benches and lighting to create a more attractive and functional corridor.

The second phase will focus on the Amelia Wilkes Square area, while the third will target the area in front of the Tesoro Hotel. Plans for that stage include new bays, rest areas and added vegetation to enhance the urban landscape.

Laborde said similar pedestrian-focused projects in other cities have produced measurable economic benefits, including increased sales and job growth.

Addressing concerns from some business owners, he said the project involves sidewalk remodeling rather than large-scale construction and is not expected to require full business closures.