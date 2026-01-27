Los Cabos Reinforces Its Leadership with Upcoming Luxury Hotel Openings

Los Cabos is set to strengthen its position as a leading luxury destination with the opening of several high-end hotels from prestigious international brands throughout 2026, according to Armando García, president of the Administrative Council of the Los Cabos Hotel Association.

“There are new players coming to our destination, high-end luxury brands arriving in Los Cabos,” García said. “We’re talking about the Park Hyatt in Cabo del Sol, Raffles in Cabo del Este, and the St. Regis. We must maintain our position, continue promoting our destination, and keep working hard so visitors continue to choose Los Cabos. There are challenges ahead, but we can’t let our guard down. Consistency is key to our progress.”

García noted that one of the most anticipated openings is Park Hyatt Los Cabos, the brand’s first hotel in Mexico, expected to open very soon. He also highlighted the arrival of Aman Los Cabos, which will mark the debut of the Aman brand in Mexico when it begins operations midyear.

Other notable developments include Siro, a wellness-focused brand from the One&Only group, which is also moving forward with its plans in the region.

Los Cabos currently offers about 19,000 hotel rooms, most catering to premium and luxury travelers, a reflection of the destination’s strong demand and ongoing appeal for international investment.