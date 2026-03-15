Solar Thermal Revolution Comes to Baja California Sur

A solar thermal power plant will be built in Baja California Sur.

At the first ordinary session of the State Energy Committee, the commissioning of a solar thermal power plant for electricity generation was announced. This will strengthen the energy supply and advance the transition to clean energy in Baja California Sur.

“It contemplates an estimated investment of 18 billion pesos to strengthen the state’s energy infrastructure,” stated the head of the State Executive Branch, Víctor Castro.

The construction of this solar thermal power plant aims to replace the consumption of fossil fuels such as fuel oil, diesel, and gas by harnessing the state’s ample solar potential. Regarding this issue, the head of SEPUIMM (the Secretariat of Urban Planning, Infrastructure, Mobility, Environment, and Natural Resources), Carolina Armenta, indicated that the State Plan for a Just Energy Transition has been completed.

This instrument will serve as a guide to reduce historical shortcomings and promote a sustainable energy model.

It noted that, in coordination with civil associations, international organizations, and academia, strategic programs are being developed, such as the Energy Atlas, which will guide territorial planning based on specialized technical information, as well as the sustainable electrification program in rural and island communities.